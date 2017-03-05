Suspect charged with murder, 1 victim dead in Gaines Co. shooting

A suspect is in custody following two separate shootings that injured four people late Saturday night in Gaines County.

As of this morning one of the victims shot in the parking lot of Perika’s died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Ernest Shelton.

The second victim of the shooting is identified as 46-year-old Miguel Diaz. Diaz is still listed as critical, but stable condition.

Jacob R. Groening, 31, is in custody in connection with the shootings.

The first shooting occurred at Perika’s, located at 116 S. Main in Seminole.

We’re told when officers arrived, they found two men in the parking lot who had been shot and the suspect had already fled the scene.

Several witnesses told police that the shooter was Groening.

Authorities said a short time later, a second shooting was reported in the area of 379 N. Highway 385.

During that shooting, authorities found two women had been shot.

Police said they later learned that the two shootings were connected.

Seminole PD will be filing a murder charge and attempted capital murder charge on Jacob Groening.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.