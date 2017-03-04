Non-profit group raising funds to bring Chris Kyle's wife to Midland

The war in Afghanistan and Iraq can leave an impact when a soldier gets back from deployment.

About 20% of veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom have PTSD in a given year. But it doesn't only affect vets themselves.

"It's a stereotype for a lot of people who recognize that with the solider," said Army veteran Gary Kennedy. "PTSD affects everybody."

The non-profit organization HEART, is helping families come together for their PTSD Awareness Night in May. HEART focuses on counseling for servicemen and first responders with PTSD. Even though Suicide Prevention Month is in September, it's still an issue the group is addressing throughout the year. Which is why HEART is raising funds to bring Taya Kyle, the wife of the American hero and Navy Seal, Chris Kyle to speak to military wives on the effects PTSD has on a family.

"Through Chris' four tours, her left behind and having to suffer and learn the hard way about how to do this," said Kennedy. "Not just the individuals, but the families themselves that have to deal what they deal with in a different basis."

Taya has spoken publicly across the country to teach others on dealing with grief for military and first-responder families. HEART hopes bringing her to the Basin again can shed light and give support to other families out there.

The event will take place at Mac's BBQ in Midland on May 20.

Donation packages are split in the following:

Bronze package: $250

- Meet and greet with Taya

- Event T-shirt

- VIP seating

Silver package: $750

- Meet and greet with Taya

- Event T-shirt

- Gift bag

- VIP seating

Gold package: $1,000

- Meet and greet with Taya

- Event T-shirt

- Gift bag

- VIP seating

Teal package: $2,500

- Night stay at Double Tree by Hilton

- Meet and greet with Taya

- Event T-shirt

?- Gift bag

- VIP seating

Meet and greets include a photo and an autograph session.

You can donate to:

HEART

P.O. Box 5990

Midland, TX 79704

