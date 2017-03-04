Big Brothers, Big Sisters host annual bowling for the kids sake event

The Big Brothers, Big Sisters organization of Midland joined many of their other groups from around the country in their annual bowling for the kids sake and we were there to help the cause.

In the four blocks of two hours each, the organization says they had about 80 teams of at least five players each sign up.

They said this is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, and their goal today was about $60,000 in just one day. They were joined by the Midland Rockhounds, had door prizes and food from JumBurrito.

Executive Director Kay Crites gave her two cents on why it's important to give to this group.



"There's a lot of challenges these kids face and it's not their fault," said Crites. "So it's so important for somebody to show them that they care and that there's somebody encouraging them. It makes such a difference in these kids lives."



"Obviously I want to be a big brother at some point," said News West 9 Digital Content Manager Ronnie Marley, who has personal experience in the group. "I'm hoping that I can do that at some point in time. Also if you haven't thought about doing this, this is something you've got to do. It is totally worth it to do. It is so rewarding for anyone who's involved."

Big Brothers, Big sisters says they are always taking volunteers as there are 75 children waiting for their "big" at the moment.

