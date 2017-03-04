Missing Midland woman found dead

Midland police says Maria “Wendy” Murray, 48, has been found dead in Sanderson, Texas late last night.

As you might recall we told you she was last seen on Friday, March 3 around 12:30 p.m. when she went home to drop off lunch for her husband and son and told them she was going back to work at O’Reilly Auto Parts but never returned.

Midland police says local law enforcement is taking over the investigation.

They do not suspect of foul play.

No further details have been released.

