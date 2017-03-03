RockHounds kick off "Rock the Blue" campaign

The Midland RockHounds plan to hit a home run for the community.

On Friday, they kicked off the "Rock the Blue" campaign.

This benefits the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization.

According to their website, the mission of the organization is to provide children facing adversity with professionally support, one one one mentoring relations that change their lives for the better.

The rockhounds also announced in the summer they will have special day for first responders.

They will hold a celebration for the rockhounds 2016 championship. This will be April 4th at Security Bank Ballpark.

In September, the rockhounds won the championship.

Can they do it again?

We asked Midland RockHounds General Manager Monty Hoppel.

" Especially after last year, we had a young team and they took everybody from us. The Oakland Athletics had players at the single a level. If we can win last year and even in 2014, the first year of the three peat, that was a good team that pieced it all together. Kind of blue collared it together . Anything is possible as they proved it two out of the three years in my opinion. We had a lot of studs in 2015." Said Monty Hoppel

In September, the rockhounds won its third straight Texas League Championship.



