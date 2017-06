Midland Classical Lady Knight Basketball is heading to the TAPPS 3A State Championship Game.

On Friday, they beat Denton Calvary Academy in the state semi final.

Final score:

Lady Knights: 69

Denton Calvary Academy: 29

Delanie Griffin, 18 points.

Makenna Beattie, 13 rebounds

Leia Beattie 17 points.

The championship game will be Saturday at 5:00 P.M.

