Stripes employee helps brighten Odessa residents days with her attitude

Monday through Friday you can walk into the Stripes off Kermit Highway, and when you walk through the doors, Glenda Andrews will welcome you.

"She treats all of our customers, you know, A-1," said Stripes GM Jim Grove.



She does a little bit of everything, but usually, customers can meet her at the register.



"I love them, they love me," said Andrews, who has worked at Stripes for about a year and a half. "My point is to try to give them the best I can. Make them come in feeling good, leave out feeling good, so they can make themselves feel at home."

For most of her life, she's been in some form of customer service and she said she doesn't do it for the money.

"My point is people," said Andrews. "I love people. I feel like anywhere you go and you spend your money, you spend your time, you take out the time to stop in. You want a little respect with it, you know what I'm saying?"

Glenda said part of what helps her get up every morning are the people she works with and when she hears customers are happy with her attitude, she almost wants to cry.

"It just puts me on top of the world," said Andrews. "I would cry, but I don't want to mess up the lashes. But I love this, I love this. It feels good to come into my job and my managers are good, my assistant managers are good, all my bosses are good. That's enough to make me to come in and be good."

But how exactly does she get into the mood, to really impress the customers?

"I just ask God to lead God and direct me so that I can be a better person than I was yesterday and he does a wonderful job at it, he does a good job at it," said Andrews. "Prayer is your answer, that's it. That's it. Without prayer, I can't be Glenda."

Glenda also added that she's extremely grateful for all of the support she got from social media and if you want to meet her, you can.

"That's all I need to say," said Glenda. "Just like that. Anytime you want to see me, store 104, Kermit Highway, it is what it is."

