No injuries reported in Midland structure fire

A structure fire was reported in Midland this morning.

Sara Bustilloz with the City of Midland tells us the fire department was called out to the 500 block of South Clay.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to one room and it has been put out at this time.

At the time of the fire there were no occupants and no one was injured in the incident.

