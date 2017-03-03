ECISD: Goliad Elementary to remain open - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

ECISD: Goliad Elementary to remain open

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Goliad Elementary will be in session today. 

Mike Adkins with ECISD tells us the school has been in contact with police all morning following an overnight stand-off near the school. 

Police will be setting a parameter around the campus and classes will remain go on as scheduled. 

At this time, he tells us the suspect is not posing a threat to students. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly