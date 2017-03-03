North Odessa stand-off comes to an end

A stand-off in North Odessa has come to an end after many hours.

Shane Bradley, 34, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department, authorities were called out to the 500 block of East 56th Street just before 1 a.m. Friday in reference to a subject with a gun.

We’re told a man pointed a gun at two people, who fled the scene, before barricading himself in his home on 56th Street, near Goliad Elementary School.

Authorities said he surrendered to police just before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

