Midlanders gather to celebrate Texas Independence Day

Several proud Texans came together to celebrate our great state of Texas on Texas Independence Day at The Haley Memorial Library.

The library along with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosted the event for people in the community.

One especially proud Texan has been attending this event since she moved to Midland in 1958. Sue Brannon is a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and is very proud to be from Texas.

"I just love Texas. The people are so friendly and so good. People are God fearing and it's just wonderful to live in Texas," said Brannon.

Texans all over the state, toasted Texas at exactly 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon with a glass of Texas spring water.

Those in attendance at Thursday's event at the library got to take home their own Texas shot glass souvenir.

The celebration ended with the raising of the Texas flag and the firing of muskets and cannons.

Texas is the only state that has their own Independence Day and Texas pride is unmatched.

"Texas is unique and very special. We are lucky to live in Texas," said Brannon.

