Woman arrested after holding roommate down with knife, punching him

An Odessa woman is behind bars after assaulting her male roommate.

Police was called out to the 800 block of East 4th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance Jan. 15.

Tawni Marie Gutierrez, 22, and her 25-year-old roommate had gotten into an argument when Gutierrez punched him then threw a beer bottle at him.

She then grabbed a kitchen knife and held it to his throat. He was able to overpower her and leave the scene.

According to a press release, police saw scratches and bruising on the victim’s neck.

They also found the knife used in the incident.

After the investigation, police obtained a warrant for Gutierrez, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Tuesday.

