Andy Newman wins conference coach of the year

UTPB Falcon Head Basketball Coach Andy Newman was named the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year.

This was announced Wednesday by league officials.

Newman led the falcons to the best record in the conference.

This is his 4th year at UTPB and the 1st coaching in the conference.

This season, he had just 2 returning players.

He brought along 12 newcomers this past season.

He has had a winning record in each of his 4 years at UTPB.

