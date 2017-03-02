Falcons Francis named conference player of the year

UTPB Falcon Basketballs Daeshon Francis was named The Lone Star Conference 2017 Player of the Year.

This was announced Wednesday by league officials.

Francis ranked 3rd in the league in scoring, averaging 18 points a game.

He was 2nd in the conference in field goal percentage.

He was also named the conference newcomer of the year.

UTPB Falcons Sammy Allen was named to the all defensive team.

Johnnie Lacy and James McPherson were named to the second team.

Josh Morris named to the third team.

