Lady knights heading to state tournament

Midland Classical Lady Knight Basketball is back in the TAPPS State Tournament.

NewsWest 9 caught up with the lady knights during Tuesdays practice.

What are the teams thoughts heading into Fridays game?

Makenna Beattie says " I think we are taking it slow. We are trying to take it one game at a time. We are working really hard in practice to prepare for the teams that we are going to see . "

" I think we are all just working really well together and just remembering everything that we have done all season." Said Elleri Haest

Head coach Carla Cunneen says " We like the way that our kids play as a team. I think they really get along off the court, which helps us on the court. So we are playing really well togeather right now. "

Lady knights will take on Denton Calvary Christian Friday night in the TAPPS State Semi Final.

The game will be played in Abilene, Texas.

