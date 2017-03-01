Midland College's homecoming parade shines light on student body and campus activities

Homecoming is something many schools get to have fun with. It was no different at Midland College, where at Wednesday's parade the entire campus showed their school spirit.



Avri Carrasco, Midland College's President of Student Government Association said, "This is exactly what we wanted. We wanted the community to come together because this is our college and its for us."



For the thousands of students enrolled, homecoming gives everyone a chance to meet and mingle with others they may not have seen on a regular day.



"When everybody is having fun you make friends. Not only that whenever it brings people together it creates bonds and relationships that weren't there before. From then on, you create lifelong friends," said Carrasco.



For groups like the Red Apple Club, made up of of students taking education and child development classes at Midland College, they look to take advantage of events like this looking as they look to find next wave of teachers in West Texas.



Cheryl Peckham, a member of the Red Apple Club said, "Our group is very small so not many people know that we're out there. Just seeing what other clubs are existing on campus, we kind of know there's the education society, if I want to be a teacher maybe I should join that group."



The parade was led by school president Dr. Steve Thomas around the main campus. With the entire Chaps community along with a few special guests, everyone got a chance to party in the parking lot.



