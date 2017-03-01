Family reacts to latest investigation details after murder of Odessa T-shirt shop owner

The search for a man who police say killed an Odessa T-shirt shop owner took investigators all the way to the metroplex.

The trail of clues tells a terrible story of how the suspect appears to have taken advantage of the good deeds of someone just trying to help. Police said Joe “Pepe” Valenzuela was stabbed in the back several times and left for dead.

His family said they're ready for justice to be served.

The door to Pepe's T-shirts is closed. Pepe's nephew, Freddy Vasquez, said it won't open again, at least not in Odessa. On Wednesday morning, Joseph Benjamin Madden III, was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Pepe.

"You shouldn't have taken him away,” said Vasquez. “He was a hardworking man that shouldn't have been gone."

The arrest affidavit said Pepe was eating with a friend at Love’s Truck Stop early Sunday morning. That's when he gave Madden a ride. Pepe's friend later got a text saying he was taking Madden to his shop.

"He gave him a jacket, it was cold that night,” said Vasquez. “He was going to take him to the Salvation Army but after that he was gone."

When Pepe's phone and car weren't found at his shop, police traced the phone back to Desoto, Texas. Desoto police found Pepe's car a quarter of a mile away from Madden's listed address.

"He needs to stay and pay the price of what he's done,” said Vasquez. “I know you get a second chance but this time there's no more chances."

Vasquez said his uncle was an inspiration for him and will work hard to make him proud.

"He was always yelling at me and I'm gonna miss that because the way he yells at me is because he's telling me the right thing," said Vasquez.

Family said Pepe's T-Shirt shop will be moved to Andrews, Texas. "Pepe" will be buried in his hometown of Alpine, Texas, next to his mother.

