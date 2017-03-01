Odessa police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a robbery suspect.

On Feb. 28, 2017, officers were called out to the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of North Grant Ave. in reference to a robbery.

We're told an investigation revealed that an unknown man entered into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk while demanding cash from the register.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery contact Det. D. Rocha at (432) 335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-04753.

