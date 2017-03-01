4th Annual Bustin' For Badges Clay Shoot being held next month

Time to bust out your shotguns. The 4th Annual Bustin' for Badges clay shoot is getting closer.



Law enforcement from around the area are once again teaming up to raise money for life-saving equipment, like bulletproof vests.



If you want to fire some shells and raise some money, the deadline to enter into the clay shoot is April 25.



The actual clay shoot will be held on Friday., Apr. 28, 2017 at Windwalker Farms in Stanton.

If you want some more information on when and where it's happening, visit http://www.bustinforbadges.org.



