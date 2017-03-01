Man arrested on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child

One man is behind bars accused of continuous sexual assault of a child.

Ervey Perches, 23, was arrested on Wednesday.

On Sat., Feb. 25, 2017, the Ector County Sheriff's Office received a report of continuous sexual report of a child.

Authorities said the child stated that it was her step father.

We're told that the victim, who is under the age of 14, stated that she had been sexually abused for the past two years with the most recent occurrence being on Feb. 13, 2017.

Three days later, investigators issued an arrest warrant for Perches.

Perches is currently in custody and no bond has been set yet.

