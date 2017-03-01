Midland man arrested on sexual abuse of child charges, was Midland I.S.D. employee

A Midland man was arrested this morning on charges of sexual abuse of a child.

According to the City of Midland, Santiago “Jimmy” Zepeda, 25, was arrested just before 11:30 a.m. “following outcry from a juvenile male.”

The victim said the suspect sexually abused him repeatedly over the course of four years, starting around 2008.

Zepeda was questioned and arrested.

Police believe there are similar incidents involving Zepeda.

The Midland Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, "Midland ISD administrators were made aware of allegations against a current MISD employee, Santiago Zepeda. Zepeda has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into allegations of criminal conduct. The Midland Police Department is leading the investigation."

Midland ISD said that Zepeda began working for Midland ISD for the 2016-2017 school year.

We're told he was assigned as an assistant band director to Lee Freshman and also did work at Lee High School.

The investigation is ongoing.

