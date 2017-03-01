Suspects sought following burglary at Odessa church, $20,000 worth of damage reported

Another Surveillance photo of one suspect. (Source: Odessa Police Department)

The Odessa Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in a burglary of a church.

Odessa Police said an investigation revealed that sometime between Feb. 24, 2017 and Feb. 26, 2017, unknown subjects forced entry into the Holy Redeemer Church, located at 2633 Conover Ave. and caused $20,000 worth of damage.

We're told the suspects used paint to write derogatory and hate messages on the walls.

Authorities said the suspects destroyed church artifacts and used fire extinguishers throughout the entire building.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-04556.

