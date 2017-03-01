Suspects sought following burglary at Odessa church, $20,000 worth of damage reported

One Midland doctor has been arrested on sexual assault charges following an investigation. Mohsin Syed, 53, was arrested on Wednesday.
Over the last two days, vandals broke dozens of car windows in Odessa with large rocks and bricks. Now, four people are behind bars.
You might remember seeing thick black smoke back in April from a fire that started on a tire disposal facility. The investigation by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is all wrapped up and was signed off on last week.
When there's any kind of disaster throughout the Permian Basin, the Red Cross will almost surely be there. But they don't just show up and know what they're doing.
Three current Midland College softball players chose to join the a coaches lawsuit against the school. They say their team is being treated unfairly because they're girls.
