Commemorative Selena cups sell out in Odessa Stripes within minutes

Stripes Stores and CITGO released two Selena commemorative cups today.

One local Stripes in Odessa sold out in minutes.

Glenda Andrews works at the store on Kermit Hwy and Loop 338, she tells us the cups sold before she got past the door this morning.

The cups come in two different designs that celebrate the beloved Tejano star and are being sold for $2.99 in participating locations throughout Odessa and Midland.

"Our guests are at the center of all that we do and we know that honoring Selena's legacy is incredibly meaningful to her fans. We are honored to build on the success of Fiesta de la Flor in this special way. These commemorative cups are a unique opportunity to show our support and starting March 1 our guests can pick them up at our participating stores," stated Eduardo Pereda, VP of Marketing Convenience Brands for Sunoco LP.

Portions of the sales will go to the Selena Foundation.

They will be available through April 4 or while supplies last.

