Motorcycle accident reported on Kermit Highway in Odessa

Authorities are on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Odessa.

We're told the accident happened near the intersection of Kermit Highway and 42nd Street.

A driver in a blue 2016 GMC was headed east on 42nd when he failed to yield to the black Harley Davidson.

A DPS officer tells us the driver slid and was injured.

He is was transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is not being diverted in the area but drivers are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.

