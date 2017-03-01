Motorcycle accident reported on Kermit Highway in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Motorcycle accident reported on Kermit Highway in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of the accident (Source: KWES) Photo of the accident (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Authorities are on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Odessa.

We're told the accident happened near the intersection of Kermit Highway and 42nd Street.

A driver in a blue 2016 GMC was headed east on 42nd when he failed to yield to the black Harley Davidson.

A DPS officer tells us the driver slid and was injured. 

He is was transported with non life-threatening injuries. 

Traffic is not being diverted in the area but drivers are being asked to avoid the area, if possible.

