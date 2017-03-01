Arrest affidavit reveals Joe Valenzuela was stabbed multiple times

Four men are behind bars after a string of criminal activity. Odessa police arrested Marqalo Flores, 18, Dimitri Flores, 24, Esteban Flores, 18, and Dominic Flores, 21.
One Midland doctor has been arrested on sexual assault charges following an investigation. Mohsin Syed, 53, was arrested on Wednesday.
Almost $300,000, $275,000 to be exact, that’s how much Orlando Riddick will be paid annually.
The San Angelo Police Department is investigating following a shooting involving a 14-month-old girl.
State lawmakers still have work to do, even though the legislative session is over. Several high profile and controversial bills could get passed if a special session is called.
