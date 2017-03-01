Arrest affidavit reveals Joe Valenzuela was stabbed multiple times

Arrest affidavit revealed new details in the murder of Joe "Pepe" Valenzuela.

According to the affidavit, Valenzuela was stabbed multiple times in the back after giving a ride to his killer.

An act of kindness for this Odessa man, resulted in a tragedy.

Odessa police said investigation shows Valenzuela gave a black male a ride, later identified as Joseph Benjamin Madden III. Surveillance video shows Valenzuela and Madden ate at Love's Truck Stop early Sunday morning. Valenzuela send a text message saying he was going to to Madden to his T-shirt shop.

Odessa police were not able to find Valenzuela's cell phone or car at the scene. The cell phone was tracked it to Desoto, Texas, Desoto Police Department was able to find Valenzuela's car about a quarter of a mile from Madden's address.

Madden is charged with capital murder.

Several agencies including the Texas Rangers are involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.