Recently released man charged in connection with Joe 'Pepe' Valenzuela murder

Odessa Police Department has charged a man in connection with the murder of a local T-Shirt shop owner.

On Feb. 27, just after 8 a.m., authorities were called out to 1214 West 10th Street in reference to a medical call.

Upon arriving, they saw the body of a 68-year-old male with swelling and blunt force trauma to the face.

He was identified as Joe “Pepe” Valenzuela, owner of Pepe’s T-Shirts.

Detectives were unable to find the victims’ phone or car at the time, but the cell phone was later traced to Desoto, Texas.

Desoto Police Department was able to locate the victims’ car.

On Feb. 28, Odessa police saw the victim making contact with a male subject in surveillance video from a Love’s Truck Stop.

Details from the arrest from the arrest affidavit state Valenzuela was stabbed multiple times in the back.

The man was identified as Joseph Benjamin Madden, 24, who had just been released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Feb. 24.

Madden was behind bars for criminal mischief since Oct. 2016.

He was arrested and is being charged with capital murder.

This investigation is ongoing.

Several agencies including the Texas Rangers are involved in the investigation.

