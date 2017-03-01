Man arrested after allowing 3-year-old son to be hit by stepmother

The father of a 3-year-old was arrested after failing to report abuse the child was getting from his stepmother.

Phillip Thomas Madrid, 36, was charged on Feb, 24, a day after Amanda Kelly, 24, was arrested for hitting the toddler with a wire hanger on multiple occasions.

Investigation after Kelly’s arrest revealed Madrid had failed to file a report with police and did not remove the child from the home to prevent further injuries.

Madrid was charged with injury to a child by omission.

