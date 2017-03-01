Falcons talk about teamwork

UTPB Falcon Basketball heads into the Lone Star Conference Tournament as the number 1 seed.

We caught up with the team, Tuesday afternoon to talk about how the team is gelling and what are the teams best strengths.

"I give credit to the team, about those big moments, because that is when you are most together as a team. Plus Sammy Allen does a very good job of leading the team in critical situations." Said Johnnie Lacy

Sammy Allen says " We are all coming together as a team, we just had a little get together, only the team , no coaches. It was pretty good, everybody was focused and everybody was locked in. Everybody is sticking to the game plan, the same game plan we have had all year."

" I think the best thing we are doing right now from a basketball stand point, is rebounding the basketball. That and playing together." Said head coach Andy Newman.

Falcons take on Midwestern State on Thursday.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.