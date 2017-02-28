Ector County ISD unanimously votes to move forward with plans to become District of Innovation

The Ector County Independent School District has voted to move forward with their plans of becoming a District of Innovation.

We're told the vote was 5-0 in favor.

We're told a committee formed of teachers, administrators and parents will have to come up with a plan and the plan will be voted on.

Ector County I.S.D. administrators said the concept of a District of Innovation was passed by the 84th Texas Legislature in 2015 (HB 1842). The law allows traditional independent school districts to access most of the flexibilities available to Texas’ open enrollment charter schools. In order to be eligible a school district must have an accountability rating of Met Standard.

