Vandals deface Selena mural in Brownsville

Vandals in Brownsville, Texas have defaced colorful murals at the Capitol Theater including one of Tejano legend, Selena.



Long scratches were dug into parts of her face and torso.



The murals were recently painted during the annual Brownsville Latin Jazz Festival.



Last month, the same murals were marked with black ink. And last week, someone sprayed mustard all over them. This time, it was the large scratches.



The artists say they will keep cleaning them up for as long as it takes.



They are hoping the perpetrators are eventually caught.

Copyright 2017 NBC. All rights reserved.