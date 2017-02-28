Person of interest identified in connection with man taking inappropriate photos in Odessa

Odessa police have confirmed that they've identified a person of interest in connection with the man that was reportedly taking inappropriate pictures of a teen at an Odessa store.

However, authorities have not released the name of the person of interest.

As we've reported, the suspect walked into the Dollar General at 120 W. Clements St. last Thursday night.

A 14-year-old girl, who was shopping with her parents, were at an aisle when the girl heard a shutter noise coming from below her. Police said the man was taking photos up the girl's skirt.

After the suspect was confronted by her parents, he dropped his grocery basket and ran out the store. But surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of what he looks like.

Police believed the suspect may live in the area since he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, about 5'6," wearing a brown work shirt with the name tag "Jesus" sewn on.

