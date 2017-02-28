Baby bald eagle rescued from Houston-area nest after its mother was killed

An baby bald eagle rescued from a Houston-area nest after its mother was killed is now being treated until it can be released back into the wild.



The bird is being cared for by "Last Chance Forever, The Bird of Prey Conservancy" in San Antonio.



The eaglet's rescue happened last week, one day after a teen allegedly shot an American bald eagle in North Harris County.



The eaglet is believed to be five-to-six weeks old. It was dehydrated and had not been recently fed.



Officials say it will be a long process to get the eaglet back into the wild.



"We have to wear a sheet over our head with an eagle mask. We use an eagle puppet to try to feed the bird. Then once that bird is eating well with the puppet, then we've got to hopefully get this bird inserted with another bald eagle. So it takes a lot of work," said John Karger with "Last Change Forever."



the teenager accused of killing the eagle was booked into the Harris County Jail for hunting without landowner consent.



He could face a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in prison.

