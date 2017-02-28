Midland City Council approves permit for VIVID event that would feature vertical dance group

The Midland City Council has approved a temporary land use permit for an upcoming event in Midland that would feature a vertical dance performance group.

The event is called VIVID and will take place on Friday, Apr. 28 in downtown Midland.

We're told MODE Communications and DO432 have proposed hosting two evening performances featuring Bandaloop, which is a group specializing in vertical dance performing.

The City of Midland says the group would be suspended from the top of the Pure Resources Building and will perform a choreographed dance to live music provided by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale String, Wind and Brass ensembles.

Arrangements are still being finalized for the group.

The event will take place at 500 W. Illinois Ave.

The following video was shown to City Council members on Tuesday as an example:

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.