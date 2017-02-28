Over $141,000 in currency seized at El Paso Port of Entry

Authorities made a big currency seizure over the weekend in El Paso.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $141,252.

We're told the seizure was made Sunday morning when a 2000 Ford Focus with two adults and two children arrived at the outbound lanes at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

Authorities said the vehicle was selected for examination.

During the examination, CBP officers found bundles of U.S. currency concealed inside a child's backpack. We're told more bundles were found in the purse of a woman's purse.

According to the report, the driver, a 31-year-old man from Mexico, along with a 27-year-old woman from the U.S. were taken into custody.

The man and woman were turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for prosecution.

U.S. law requires international travelers to properly report currency in their possession whether traveling into or departing from the United States.

