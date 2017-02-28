2 men arrested, accused of stealing work tools from Ector Co. water pump station

Two men are behind bars accused of stealing work tools from a water pump station in Ector County early Tuesday morning.

Aaron Niles, 35, and Robert Niles, 38, are charged with burglary of a building.

Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy with the Ector County Sheriff's Office saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 2300 block of W. 49th St.

Additional deputies were called to the scene after a gate and door to a water pump station were open near where the vehicle was parked.

Authorities said, the pump station had been clearly ransacked and tools and valves were scattered on the ground.

According to the report, two men were seen exiting a pasture and getting back into the vehicle that was parked.

We're told a traffic stop was conducted and both Aaron Niles and Robert Niles admitted to running from the pasture.

After a search of the vehicle, authorities found various tools inside the vehicle and they were identified as property belonging to the pump station.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

