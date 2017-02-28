Man on test drive escapes car fire without injuries

A green Ford Mustang caught on fire this morning.

Authorities were called out to 1030 N. Grandview in Odessa.

Police tells us the driver was out for a test drive when he noticed smoke and pulled over, that’s when the car caught on fire.

We’re told car’s engine had been recently replaced.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.