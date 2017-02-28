Viral video: Indiana officer shares 'often forgotten, incredible - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Viral video: Indiana officer shares 'often forgotten, incredible safety feature' in cars

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Officer John Perrine (Source: Facebook) Officer John Perrine (Source: Facebook)
One Indiana State Police officer’s Facebook video has gone viral after sharing a simple safety tip on Friday.

Officer John Perrine tells viewers, a standard feature on cars can not only prevent crashes, but could also prevent road rage.  

He says the device is “pretty incredible.”

That device he talks about?  A turn signal.

The video had over 13 million views and 15,000 comments as of Tuesday morning.

