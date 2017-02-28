Viral video: Indiana officer shares 'often forgotten, incredible safety feature' in cars

A Midland County librarian honored as a featured speaker at Abilene Christian University. John Trischitti gave a talk on illiteracy and how society can help solve it. It was part of Ted-Talks.
A Midland boy was among the top 40 finalists at this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition.
One Midland doctor has been arrested on sexual assault charges following an investigation. Mohsin Syed, 53, was arrested on Wednesday.
Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Midland. The accident happened this afternoon at the intersection of North County Road 1140 and East Highway 80.
A three mile stretch of Highway 349 in Midland County is getting a much needed facelift. Phase one of the project starts this Sunday and work will take place at night through Thursday.
