Viral video: Indiana officer shares 'often forgotten, incredible safety feature' in cars

One Indiana State Police officer’s Facebook video has gone viral after sharing a simple safety tip on Friday.

Officer John Perrine tells viewers, a standard feature on cars can not only prevent crashes, but could also prevent road rage.

He says the device is “pretty incredible.”

That device he talks about? A turn signal.

The video had over 13 million views and 15,000 comments as of Tuesday morning.

