On Monday, The Midland College Lady Chaps beat The Odessa College Lady Wranglers.

Final Score: 75-66.

Lady chaps Janea Bunn finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds.

Mariah McCully led O.C. with 17 points, 9 rebounds.

Lady chaps improve to 8-6 in conference play.

Lady wranglers drop to 12-1.

