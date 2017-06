Johnnie Lacy has been named The Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Lacy led the falcons in scoring in games versus Tarleton State and Texas A&M Commerce.

Versus Tarleton, he scored 18 points, he also had 8 assists in the win.

Versus Texas A&M Commerce, he scored 22 points.

He also had 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the win.

