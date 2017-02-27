Best of the Basin 2017 - Transportation WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Transportation WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Audio Accessories
Custom Affects
2709 W Industrial Ave, Midland
                                    
Best Auto Accessories
ODS Truck Accessories
301 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa
                                    
Best Auto Body Repair
Quality Body Works & Alignment
1705 E 8th St, Odessa
                                    
Best Auto Glass Repair/Replacement
Permian Glass Co
2324 E 8th St.Odessa

Best Auto Repair
Roger Automotive
2810 W Front St, Midland

Best Car Wash
Apex Express Car Wash
2357 E 8th St, Odessa

Best Oil Change    
Avis Lube
3738 Andrews Hwy, Odessa
4010 Faudree Rd, Odessa
523 N County Rd W, Odessa
4201 N Grandview Ave, Odessa
5309 W Wadley Ave, Midland
1001 N Midkiff Rd, Midland
4705 N Midkiff Rd, Midland        

Best RV Store
Billy Sims Trailer Town
520 E 2nd St., Odessa

Best Tire Store    
Discount Tire Store
7000 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa
4211 N Grandview Ave, Odessa
2201 Rankin Hwy, Midland
3100 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland

Best Window Tinting
ODS Truck Accessories
301 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa

Powered by Frankly