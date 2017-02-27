Best of the Basin 2017 - Sports & Recreation WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best ATV Store

Family PowerSports

4306 Andrews Hwy, Odessa



Best Boat Store

Family PowerSports

4306 Andrews Hwy, Odessa



Best Golf Store

Academy Sports + Outdoors

6201 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

5300 W Wadley Ave., Midland



Best Gun Store

Tejas Shooting Sports and Indoor Gun Range

421 E 8th St.,Odessa



Best Motorcycle Store

Legacy Harley-Davidson

12100 W Hwy 80 E, Odessa

Best Sporting Goods Store

Academy Sports + Outdoors

6201 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

5300 W Wadley Ave, Midland