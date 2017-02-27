Best of the Basin 2017 - Sports & Recreation WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Sports & Recreation WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best ATV Store
Family PowerSports
4306 Andrews Hwy, Odessa
                                    
Best Boat Store
Family PowerSports
4306 Andrews Hwy, Odessa
                                    
Best Golf Store    
Academy Sports + Outdoors
6201 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa
5300 W Wadley Ave., Midland
                                
Best Gun Store
Tejas Shooting Sports and Indoor Gun Range
421 E 8th St.,Odessa
                                    
Best Motorcycle Store
Legacy Harley-Davidson
12100 W Hwy 80 E, Odessa                                

Best Sporting Goods Store
Academy Sports + Outdoors
6201 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa
5300 W Wadley Ave, Midland

