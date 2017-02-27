Best of the Basin 2017 - Shopping WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Shopping WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Children's Store
Baby Biz
4703 N Midkiff Rd, Midland

Best Fashion Accessory Store
The Pink Pug
4300 Midland Dr #103, Midland

Best Florist
Becky's Flowers
2603 Midland Dr, Midland

Best Gift Store    
Ivy Cottage
3101 N Big Spring St, Midland

Best Jewelry Store
Isy's Fine Jewelry
409 N Grant Ave # A, Odessa

Best Local Men's Store
Dillard's
Midland Park Mall, 4511 N Midkiff Rd, Midland
Music City Mall, 4101 E 42nd St #108, Odessa

Best Local Women's Store
The Pink Pug
4300 Midland Dr #103, Midland
                                    
Best Resale Clothing Store
Plato's Closet
4400 Midland Dr #300, Midland

Best Toy Store
Toy R Us
3109 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland
                                    
Best Western Store
Cavender's Boot City
2605 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland
7160 E Hwy 191, Odessa   

