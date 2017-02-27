Best of the Basin 2017 - Shopping WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Children's Store

Baby Biz

4703 N Midkiff Rd, Midland

Best Fashion Accessory Store

The Pink Pug

4300 Midland Dr #103, Midland

Best Florist

Becky's Flowers

2603 Midland Dr, Midland

Best Gift Store

Ivy Cottage

3101 N Big Spring St, Midland

Best Jewelry Store

Isy's Fine Jewelry

409 N Grant Ave # A, Odessa

Best Local Men's Store

Dillard's

Midland Park Mall, 4511 N Midkiff Rd, Midland

Music City Mall, 4101 E 42nd St #108, Odessa

Best Local Women's Store

The Pink Pug

4300 Midland Dr #103, Midland



Best Resale Clothing Store

Plato's Closet

4400 Midland Dr #300, Midland

Best Toy Store

Toy R Us

3109 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland



Best Western Store

Cavender's Boot City

2605 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland

7160 E Hwy 191, Odessa