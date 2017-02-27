Best of the Basin 2017 - Service WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Bail Bonds

Judy's Bonding Services

113 E 4th St, Odessa



Best Bank

Prosperity Bank

4200 W Wadley Ave, Midland

509 W Wall St # 100, Midland

620 N Grant Ave, Odessa

4281 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

3000 Kermit Hwy, Odessa

Best Bankruptcy Lawyer

Michael G. Kelly

4001 E 42nd St # 200, Odessa



Best Barber Shop

Fade City Barbershop

1103 S Dixie Blvd, Odessa



Best Cell Phone Company

Verizon

4041 E 42nd St, Odessa

200 W. Interstate 20, Midland

2511 W Loop 250. Midland

3300 W.Illinois, Midland



Best Child Care Center

First Baptist Church

709 N Lee Ave, Odessa

Best Clothing Alterations

Sisters & I

3952 E 42nd St, Odessa

Best CPA Tax Preparer

Troy Chesnut Tax Consultant

E 52nd St, Odessa

Best Credit Union

Complex Community FCU

3512 N Midkiff Rd, Midland

4900 E 52nd St, Odessa

300 W Longview Ave, Midland



Best Criminal Defense Lawyer

Michael McLeaish

123 E 4th St, Odessa

Best Divorce Lawyer

William R. Bowden, Jr

221 W 4th St, Odessa

Best Dry Cleaning

Comet Cleaners

1518 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

2711 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

800 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa

2260 Linda Ave, Odessa

417 W Wadley Ave, Midland

3108 W Cuthbert Ave, Midland

4711 Briarwood Ave, Midland

4212 W Wadley Ave, Midland

Best Estate Planning

Hamm French, PLLC

3000 N Garfield St #205, Midland

Best Financial Planner

Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Craig A Foreman

1931 E 37th St #4, Odessa, TX

Best Hair Salon

Glitz House of Beauty

6026 Eastridge Rd, Odessa



Best Hotel

MCM Eleganté Hotel

5200 E University Blvd, Odessa

Best Insurance Agency

Chris Wray - State Farm Insurance Agent

6012 Eastridge Rd, Odessa

Best Jewelry Repair

Isy's Fine Jewelry

409 N Grant Ave # A, Odessa

Best Law Firm

Hamm French, PLLC

3000 N Garfield St #205, Midland

Best Mortgage Lender

Gateway Mortgage Group

3803 E 52nd St, Odessa

Best Martial Arts

Matthews Martial Arts

3205 west Cuthbert A9, Midland

818 Maple Ave, Odessa

Best Nail Salon

Michelle's SALON AND DECOR

4300 Raleigh Ct #111, Midland

Best Pet Boarding

Kozy Country Kennel

6310 Alderfer Ave, Odessa

Best Pet Grooming

Woof Gang Bakery

1307 N Loop 250 W #11b, Midland

Best Photography Studio

Strong Hearts Studio

Odessa

Best Retirement Community

The Village at Manor Park

2208 N Loop 250 West, Midland

Best Shoe Repair

Ramirez & Son Boots

804 N Hancock Ave, Odessa

Best Spa

The Woodhouse Day Spa

4400 Midland Dr #210, Midland

Best Stock Broker

Edward Jones

Midland & Odessa

Best Tanning Salon

Luv Tan

4100 E 52nd St, Odessa