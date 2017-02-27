Best of the Basin 2017 - Service WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Service WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Bail Bonds    
Judy's Bonding Services
113 E 4th St, Odessa
                                    
Best Bank
Prosperity Bank
4200 W Wadley Ave, Midland
509 W Wall St # 100, Midland
620 N Grant Ave, Odessa
4281 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa
3000 Kermit Hwy, Odessa

Best Bankruptcy Lawyer    
Michael G. Kelly
4001 E 42nd St # 200, Odessa
                                    
Best Barber Shop
Fade City Barbershop
1103 S Dixie Blvd, Odessa
                                    
Best Cell Phone Company    
Verizon    
4041 E 42nd St, Odessa
200 W. Interstate 20, Midland
2511 W Loop 250. Midland
3300 W.Illinois, Midland
                        
Best Child Care Center
First Baptist Church
709 N Lee Ave, Odessa                                    

Best Clothing Alterations
Sisters & I
3952 E 42nd St, Odessa

Best CPA Tax Preparer
Troy Chesnut Tax Consultant
E 52nd St, Odessa

Best Credit Union
Complex Community FCU
3512 N Midkiff Rd, Midland
4900 E 52nd St, Odessa
300 W Longview Ave, Midland
                            
Best Criminal Defense Lawyer
Michael McLeaish
123 E 4th St, Odessa

Best Divorce Lawyer
William R. Bowden, Jr
221 W 4th St, Odessa

Best Dry Cleaning
Comet Cleaners
1518 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa
2711 Andrews Hwy, Odessa
800 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa
2260 Linda Ave, Odessa
417 W Wadley Ave, Midland
3108 W Cuthbert Ave, Midland
4711 Briarwood Ave, Midland
4212 W Wadley Ave, Midland

Best Estate Planning
Hamm French, PLLC
3000 N Garfield St #205, Midland

Best Financial Planner
Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Craig A Foreman
1931 E 37th St #4, Odessa, TX

Best Hair Salon    
Glitz House of Beauty
6026 Eastridge Rd, Odessa
                                    
Best Hotel
MCM Eleganté Hotel
5200 E University Blvd, Odessa

Best Insurance Agency
Chris Wray - State Farm Insurance Agent
6012 Eastridge Rd, Odessa

Best Jewelry Repair
Isy's Fine Jewelry
409 N Grant Ave # A, Odessa

Best Law Firm
Hamm French, PLLC
3000 N Garfield St #205, Midland

Best Mortgage Lender
Gateway Mortgage Group
3803 E 52nd St, Odessa

Best Martial Arts
Matthews Martial Arts
3205 west Cuthbert A9, Midland
818 Maple Ave, Odessa

Best Nail Salon    
Michelle's SALON AND DECOR
4300 Raleigh Ct #111, Midland

Best Pet Boarding
Kozy Country Kennel
6310 Alderfer Ave, Odessa

Best Pet Grooming
Woof Gang Bakery
1307 N Loop 250 W #11b, Midland

Best Photography Studio
Strong Hearts Studio
Odessa

Best Retirement Community
The Village at Manor Park
2208 N Loop 250 West, Midland

Best Shoe Repair
Ramirez & Son Boots
804 N Hancock Ave, Odessa

Best Spa
The Woodhouse Day Spa
4400 Midland Dr #210, Midland

Best Stock Broker
Edward Jones
Midland & Odessa                                    

Best Tanning Salon
Luv Tan
4100 E 52nd St, Odessa

