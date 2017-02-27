Best of the Basin 2017 - Home WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Home WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best A/C Heating
The Bosworth Company
2205 W Industrial Ave, Midland
311 W 42nd St, Odessa

Best Apartment Complex
Le Mirage Apartment Homes
5001 W Wadley Ave, Midland

Best Appliance Repair
CMS Air and Appliance
2100 Haywood Ave, Odessa

Best Builder
Betenbough Homes
6718 TX-349, Midland
200 100th St, Odessa

Best Carpet Cleaning
Carpet Tech
3510 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

Best Carpet Store
Paul Evans Carpets & Flooring
301 N Grant Ave, Odessa

Best Computer Repair/Sales
Best Buy
2511 Loop 250, Midland
6300 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

Best Electrician Services
Texas Electric
Odessa

Best Fence Company
Chacon's Fencing
4029 Pleasant Ave, Odessa

Best Furniture Store
Carter's Furniture
2101 W Wadley Ave #6, Midland

Best Home Theater Store    
Best Buy
2511 Loop 250, Midland
6300 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

Best Insulation Company    
Four Seasons Insulation    
Odessa                                    

Best Interior Decorator    
Brandy Bell
Midland

Best Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance
Jones Landscaping
Odessa

Best Lawn Sprinkler
Site Masters
Gardendale                                    

Best Locksmith
Midland Lock & Safe Service
1408 N Big Spring St, Midland

Best Medical Equipment
Nurses Unlimited
212 E 2nd St., Odessa

Best Moving Company
Brothers Moving and Storage
200 W. 31st., Odessa

Best Nursery/Garden Store
Johns Corner
3827 N Dixie Blvd, Odessa

Best Pest Control
Flatline Pest Control
5030 E University Blvd, Odessa

Best Plumbing Services
Ervin Plumbing & Supply, Inc
900 N Grant Ave, Odessa

Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa Store
Leslie's Pool Supplies
Winwood Town Center, 3851 E 42nd St, Odessa

Best Real Estate Agency    
Carrie Shaver Realty
5000 E University Blvd #1, Odessa

Best Realtor
Rachel Brooke Adams
1412 E 8th St., Odessa

Best Remodeler
Fantastic Finishes
Odessa

Best Roofing Company
Texas Roof Systems
805 W 23rd St, Odessa

Best Self Storage
A-Plus Super Storage
709 W Wadley Ave, Midland
                                    
Best Siding Company
Cashway Wholesale Lumber
1020 E 2nd., Odessa
                                    
Best Window Replacement Company    
Window World
4309 S County Rd 1300, Odessa

Powered by Frankly