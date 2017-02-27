Best of the Basin 2017 - Health WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Health WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Cardiologist
Raja Naidu , M.D.
605 E 4th St #203, Odessa

Best Chiropractor
Clark Chiropractic Clinic PC
6301 Eastridge Rd, Odessa

Best Day Spa
The Woodhouse Day Spa
Cornerstone Shopping Center, 4400 Midland Dr #210, Midland

Best Dentist
Dr. Manuel C. Carrasco, DDS
7331 Ridge Road, Odessa

Best Dermatologist
Dr. Robert L. Chappell Jr, MD
4040 Medical Park Drive, Odessa

Best Eye Care
Imagine Eyewear
4400 Midland Dr #403, Midland

Best Fitness Center
Fox Fitness
980-G 87th St, Odessa

Best Health Clinic
ORMC Complete Care
7101 Eastridge Rd, Odessa
                                    
Best Hearing Aid Center
All About Hearing
2703 W Cuthbert Ave, Midland

Best Home Health Agency
Nurs Ex
2525 N Grandview Ave #600, Odessa

Best Hospital
Odessa Regional Medical Center
520 E 6th St, Odessa

Best Orthodontist
Reznik Orthodontics
3831 E 52nd St, Odessa

Best Pharmacy
H-E-B
3801 E 42nd, Odessa
2501 W University Blvd, Odessa
Winwood Town Center, 3801 E 42nd St, Odessa
3325 W Wadley Ave, Midland
5407 Andrews Hwy, Midland

Best Physical Therapist    
PhyTEx Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Associates
2525 N Grandview Ave # 400, Odessa

Best Family Practice
Midland Family Physicians PA: Premila Johnson L S MD
2300 W Michigan Ave #5, Midland
                                    
Best Orthopedic
Urgent Orthopedic Specialists
4304 Andrews Hwy, Midland                                    

Best Pediatrician
Violeta Bello MD
303 E 7th St, Odessa

Best Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Matthew B. Furst
318 N Alleghaney Ave # 400, Odessa

Best Veterinarian
Angel Veterinary Clinic
3412 W University Blvd, Odessa

