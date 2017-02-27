Best of the Basin 2017 - Food WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Food WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Asian Restaurant
Osaka Japanese Steakhouse
4020 Faudree Rd. Odessa
1207 Tradewinds Blvd, Midland

Best Bakery
The Cake Company
4555 E. University, Odessa

Best BBQ Restaurant
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
5210 W. Wadley, Midland
2701 N County Rd W, Odessa
Chimney Rock Shopping Center, 6105 TX-191, Odessa
                            
Best Breakfast
JumBurrito
1927 E. 8th, Odessa
908 S. Midkiff Rd.,Midland
2101 W.Wadley, Midland
4509 N.Midkiff Rd. Midland
1701 N.Big Spring, Midland
                    
Best Burger
Curb Side Bistro
Odessa                                    

Best Chicken Fried Steak
Keith's Hamburger Station
4324 Andrews Hwy, Odessa
8200 E Highway 191, Odessa

Best Coffee House
Starbucks
2016 E 42nd, Odessa
2410 Rankin Hwy, Midland
3203 N.Midkiff, Midland
4511 N.Midkiff, Midland
4706 N.Midkiff, Midland

Best Dessert
Nothing Bundt Cake
3211 W. Wadley, Midland

Best Donuts
Southern Maid
721 N. Hancock, Odessa
                                    
Best Family Restaurant
Texas Roadhouse
4221 N Grandview Ave, Odessa
4512 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland

Best Fast Food Restaurant
Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory
4945 E 42nd St, Odessa
7900 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa
1310 E 8th St, Odessa
1701 N County Rd W, Odessa
903 Andrews Hwy, Midland
4301 Midland Dr, Midland
2501 N Big Spring St, Midland

Best Happy Hour    
The Blue Door
4610 N, Garfield, Midland

Best Ice Cream
Baskin Robins
2101 W Wadley Ave, Midland
6101 Holiday Hill, Midland
6900 Eastridge Rd, Odessa

Best Italian Restaurant
Mi Piaci
2607 N Grandview,Odessa

Best Liquor Store
Pinkies
3981 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa
3211 N Midkiff Rd, Midland
1426 E 8th St, Odessa
608 Andrews Hwy, Midland

Best Mexican Restaurant    
Jorges
4400 N Big Spring St, Midland
3952 E. 42nd., Odessa

Best Pizza
Jersey Girl
4007 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

Best Place to go for a beer
Twin Peaks
5001 E. 42nd, Odessa
                                    
Best Restaurant Buffet
Furr's
2016 E 42nd, Odessa
3120 Andrews Hwy, Odessa
1116 N Midkiff Rd., Midland

Best Ribs
Texas Roadhouse
4221 N Grandview Ave, Odessa
4512 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland

Best Sports Bar    
Buffalo Wild Wings
4241 N. Granview, Odessa
5107 W Wadley, Midland
                                
Best Steak
Salt Grass
7240 E. Hwy. 191, Odessa
4511 W Loop 250, Midland

Best Upscale Dining
Garlic Press
2200 W. Wadley, Midland

Powered by Frankly