Best of the Basin 2017 - Food WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Asian Restaurant

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse

4020 Faudree Rd. Odessa

1207 Tradewinds Blvd, Midland

Best Bakery

The Cake Company

4555 E. University, Odessa

Best BBQ Restaurant

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

5210 W. Wadley, Midland

2701 N County Rd W, Odessa

Chimney Rock Shopping Center, 6105 TX-191, Odessa



Best Breakfast

JumBurrito

1927 E. 8th, Odessa

908 S. Midkiff Rd.,Midland

2101 W.Wadley, Midland

4509 N.Midkiff Rd. Midland

1701 N.Big Spring, Midland



Best Burger

Curb Side Bistro

Odessa

Best Chicken Fried Steak

Keith's Hamburger Station

4324 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

8200 E Highway 191, Odessa

Best Coffee House

Starbucks

2016 E 42nd, Odessa

2410 Rankin Hwy, Midland

3203 N.Midkiff, Midland

4511 N.Midkiff, Midland

4706 N.Midkiff, Midland

Best Dessert

Nothing Bundt Cake

3211 W. Wadley, Midland

Best Donuts

Southern Maid

721 N. Hancock, Odessa



Best Family Restaurant

Texas Roadhouse

4221 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

4512 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland

Best Fast Food Restaurant

Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory

4945 E 42nd St, Odessa

7900 TX-191 Frontage, Odessa

1310 E 8th St, Odessa

1701 N County Rd W, Odessa

903 Andrews Hwy, Midland

4301 Midland Dr, Midland

2501 N Big Spring St, Midland

Best Happy Hour

The Blue Door

4610 N, Garfield, Midland

Best Ice Cream

Baskin Robins

2101 W Wadley Ave, Midland

6101 Holiday Hill, Midland

6900 Eastridge Rd, Odessa

Best Italian Restaurant

Mi Piaci

2607 N Grandview,Odessa

Best Liquor Store

Pinkies

3981 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

3211 N Midkiff Rd, Midland

1426 E 8th St, Odessa

608 Andrews Hwy, Midland



Best Mexican Restaurant

Jorges

4400 N Big Spring St, Midland

3952 E. 42nd., Odessa

Best Pizza

Jersey Girl

4007 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

Best Place to go for a beer

Twin Peaks

5001 E. 42nd, Odessa



Best Restaurant Buffet

Furr's

2016 E 42nd, Odessa

3120 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

1116 N Midkiff Rd., Midland

Best Ribs

Texas Roadhouse

4221 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

4512 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland

Best Sports Bar

Buffalo Wild Wings

4241 N. Granview, Odessa

5107 W Wadley, Midland



Best Steak

Salt Grass

7240 E. Hwy. 191, Odessa

4511 W Loop 250, Midland

Best Upscale Dining

Garlic Press

2200 W. Wadley, Midland