Best of the Basin 2017 - Entertainment WINNERS - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Best of the Basin 2017 - Entertainment WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the Basin as voted on by NewsWest 9 viewers and NewsWest9.com users.

Best Bowling Center
Diamond Lanes
2208 E 8th St, Odessa

Best Family Entertainment
Cinergy
1917 Liberty Dr, Midland
8250 E. Hwy 191, Odessa

Best Golf Course
Ratliff Ranch Golf Links
7500 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

Best Gymnastic/Dance School
Tammie Locklar's Dance Studio
5001 Wayland Dr, Odessa

Best Party Location for Kids
Cinergy
1917 Liberty Dr. Midland
8250 E. Hwy 191, Odessa

Powered by Frankly