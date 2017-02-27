U-HAUL rentals coming to Andrews

The U-Haul Company of Texas announced a local shop has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Andrews community.

According to a Press release, Knights Tire & Service at 1050 E. Hwy. 176 will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support rental items.

U-Haul rentals will be available Monday- Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday from 7:30 and on-call Sunday.

