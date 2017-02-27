Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive

Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted fugitive.

Nicholas Dewayne Howell, 24, is wanted for theft of a firearm.

He is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333 – TIPS.

