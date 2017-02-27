Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police looking for wanted fugitive

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Nicholas Dewayne Howell (Source: Odessa Police Department) Nicholas Dewayne Howell (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted fugitive.

Nicholas Dewayne Howell, 24, is wanted for theft of a firearm.

He is described as 5’11” tall and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333 – TIPS.

