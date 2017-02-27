Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released a new outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Elizabeth Lucio, 36, and Dabenie Curry-Warren, 39, each with nine outstanding warrants.

Following behind them are Joel Perez, 29, and Cesar Escarcega, 47, each with eight outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Angie Ortega, 28, with seven warrants.

If you have seen any of these fugitives, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

