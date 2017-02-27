Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Elizabeth Lucio (Source: Odessa Police Department) Elizabeth Lucio (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Dabenie Curry-Warren (Source: Odessa Police Department) Dabenie Curry-Warren (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Joel Perez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Joel Perez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Cesar Escarcega (Source: Odessa Police Department) Cesar Escarcega (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Angie Ortega (Source: Odessa Police Department) Angie Ortega (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released a new outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Elizabeth Lucio, 36, and Dabenie Curry-Warren, 39, each with nine outstanding warrants.

Following behind them are Joel Perez, 29, and Cesar Escarcega, 47, each with eight outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Angie Ortega, 28, with seven warrants.

If you have seen any of these fugitives, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

